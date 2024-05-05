Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera resigns over 'injustice' in party

Raipur: AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera on Sunday resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya culminated in the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.

Khera, the AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, posted her resignation letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on her 'X' handle.

VIDEO | Here’s what Congress leader Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) said after quitting the party today.



“I offered prayers to Lord Ram in Ayodhya on April 25. Five days ago, I was misbehaved with at the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office. Abuses were hurled at me and I was… pic.twitter.com/XykinYYsSB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2024

"For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance. While every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people have been opposing it. The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, while working with full honesty right from NSUI to AICC's media department," she stated.

"Today I have to face such intense criticism because I could not stop myself from visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The criticism to this noble work reached such a level that justice was denied to me in the incident that happened with me in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office", Khera added.

Khera stated she was resigning from the primary membership of the party and her post. Notably, an argument took place between Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla on April 30 in the party office in Raipur over the visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the next day, party sources had said.

A video purportedly of Khera had gone viral in which she claimed that she was insulted.