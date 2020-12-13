BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors.

In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of COVID-19, and was found to be positive.

"My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test," he said.

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.

Nadda's cavalcade came under attack last week by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters when he was on way to address a public meeting at Diamond Harbour near Kolkata.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had summoned three IPS officers to serve under it for alleged dereliction of duty.

The three officers -- Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) -- were responsible for the security of the BJP chief during his December 9-10 visit to the politically volatile state that will likely have assembly elections in April-May next year.