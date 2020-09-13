Weekend Reads: Has the race for COVID vaccine mutated into a deadly game of geopolitics? and more

Here are the ten must-read pieces from around the world:

1. The race for a vaccine to combat COVID-19 may have started as a serious scientific endeavour, but it has begun to mutate - a little like viruses themselves sometimes do - into something else: a deadly game of geopolitics, pitting nation against nation, writes Matthew Lynn for The Spectator.

Swami Agnivesh

2. In his article for the Scroll, John Dayal pays a fitting tribute to Agnivesh, the man who tried to reclaim the colour saffron from political opportunists.

[Agnivesh died on September 11, finally succumbing to injuries sustained two years ago when he was surrounded and beaten by armed assailants in Jharkhand]

3. Nineteen years after the 9/11 attacks, a splintered US lacks the collective resolve it once showed against coronavirus crisis, writes Garrett M Graff for The Atlantic.

4. In his article for The Washington Post, Darly Austin argues that while the emotional toll of the coronavirus pandemic is steep is most, one group is handling it better than the rest - retirees.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

5. The tale of how a high school dropout forced Nepal government to ramp up anti-COVID measures in Aljazeera.

6. When The Guardian asked GPT-3, OpenAI's powerful new language generator, to write them an essay. The assignment: to convince that robots come in peace. "It took less time to edit than many human op-eds", admits the British daily.

7. Farm bankruptcies and debts have been the source of misery in India for decades, but the suffering has reached new levels in the pandemic, writes Karan Deep Singh for The New York Times.

8. The semi-urban and rural landscape is witnessing a gradual transformation with the influx of white-collar workers, as India Inc is warming up to the work-from-home culture, writes Nidheesh MK for Mint.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

9. After its pandemic-interrupted season, the Premier League faces the most intense schedule in its history and is likely already "exhausted", writes Joshua Robinson for The Wall Street Journal.



CU Soon poster

10. India's 'lockdown film' C U Soon deploys the usual Indian staples of love, emotion, and family drama, but adds smart ideas and innovative techniques to work around the constraints imposed by the lockdown, writes Sudha G Tilak for the BBC.

