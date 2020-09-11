Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away

New Delhi: Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis at the Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences (ILBS) here, died at the hospital after suffering multi-organ failure during the treatment.

The social activist was admitted to the ILBS on Tuesday and had been on ventilator since then.

The 80-year-old Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. He was also an advocate for dialogue between religions.

He was involved in various areas of social activism including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women. He was a prominent associate of Anna Hazare during the India Against Corruption's campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.

(With inputs from IANS)

