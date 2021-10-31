Another COVID outbreak in China? 14 provinces report fresh cases

New Delhi: More regions including east China's Jiangxi Province and northeast China's Heilongjiang Province are grappling with a fresh epidemic resurgence, even as the COVID-19 transmission chain related to Northwest China has yet to be cleared, Global Times reported.

Mi Feng, an NHC spokesperson, on Saturday warned that Covid-19 outbreaks have swept 14 provincial-level regions across China in the past two weeks. The current epidemic is still in a rapidly developing phase and remains complicated, the report said.

The number of domestically transmitted cases in the Chinese mainland on Saturday was 48, with 19 from Heilongjiang, 10 from north China's Inner Mongolia, nine from northwest China's Gansu, three in east China's Shandong, and three in northwest China's Ningxia.

Another two were reported in southwest China's Yunnan, one in Beijing and one in east China's Jiangxi, according to data from the National Health Commission (NHC).

A region in the county was labelled as medium-risk on Sunday, raising the total medium-risk regions in China to 26 and total high-risk regions to two, the report said.

The outbreak in the China-Russia border city Heihe, Heilongjiang, which is an isolated viral chain that was caused by an imported case and is unrelated to cases in Inner Mongolia or Gansu, rapidly escalated since October 27.

New cases have continued to be detected by mass testing, suggesting that viral spread has caused community transmission and thus poses the risk of further spreads or spillovers, according to the NHC.