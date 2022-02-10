Hijab row: Manchester United star Pogba expresses solidarity with Indian Muslim students

Manchester United's French star Paul Pogba has expressed solidarity with hijab-clad Muslim students of Karnataka.

The World Cup winner posted a video to his Instagram Story on Thursday with a caption: "Hindutva mobs continue to harass Muslim girls wearing Hijab to college in India."

The intervention of the popular footballer, who is a Muslim, brings international attention to the ongoing issue.

A couple of years ago, German international Mesut Ozil had faced criticism for highlighting the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China.

English side Arsenal, for whom Ozil was playing back then, had distanced itself from their charismatic midfielder, who had then expressed his views on Instagram.

Last month, Muslim students wearing hijab and headscarves were asked to leave a government college in Udupi as the management alleged they violated the dress code.

The issue has since spread to different parts of Karnataka.

On Thursday, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court began hearing petitions questioning the ban on hijabs in educational institutions in Karnataka.