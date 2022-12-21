Kettering triple murder: Malayali associations raise Rs 3 million to help return bodies to family

London: The Union of UK Malayalee Association (UUKMA) and the Kettering Malayalee Welfare Association successfully raised the money required to send the bodies of a Kerala nurse and her two children back to India, on the pleas of the family, within two days of starting a fund.

Anju and her son and daughter were brutally murdered by her husband.

The deceased woman's family in Kerala had sought Rs 3 million as financial assistance to bring the bodies back home.

Meanwhile, there were promises given to the distraught family of the nurse, who hails from Vaikom near Kochi, that the Centre would lend all help. As a result, the Indian Embassy in London has decided to foot the bill for transporting the bodies.

Hence, the Malayalee community which had collected the money will hand over the sum to the grieved family.

The gruesome incident occurred on Thursday (December 15) at Kettering, a town in UK's Northamptonshire.

Saju, the accused, is in police custody and has confessed to strangulating all three to death.

Saju, along with their son (6) and daughter (4) had recently joined his wife in the UK. His wife was employed in a UK hospital for the past year.

A driver by profession, Saju was frustrated after failing to get a job. The couple used to quarrel over financial issues which took a turn for the worse on Thursday and ended in him killing the three.

The UK police informed Anju's parents that they will slap murder charges on Saju.

(With IANS inputs)