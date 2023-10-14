Hamas military commander Murad Abu Murad killed in Israeli airstrike

AFP
Published: October 14, 2023 01:41 PM IST
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A senior military commander of Hamas who headed the Islamist group's aerial operations in Gaza City has been killed in Israeli airstrikes, the military said Saturday.
Murad Abu Murad was killed over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational centre of Hamas from where the group carried out its "aerial activity", the military said. 
There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout