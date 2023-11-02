Israel-Hamas war: 195 Palestinians killed in refugee camp attack, 5 more hostages released

The death toll from the Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday rose to 195 even as Hamas released five more Israeli hostages.

The Hamas-run government media office released the death toll from the Jabalia camp. Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.



Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia, Gaza's biggest refugee camp. Israel said the group had command centres and other "terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians."

Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights officials dubbed the strikes on the camp as a war crime.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote on social media site X.

Amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities, conditions in the seaside enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel's assault and tightened blockade. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine have run short.

Hospitals have struggled as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns including Gaza's only cancer hospital. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring in fuel, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military purposes.

5 hostages freed

The Hamas released five of its hostages, offering some hope to the families of more than 200 others snatched in southern Israel during the militants' deadly rampage on October 7.

But the families of those still in captivity have questions, such as why progress has been so slow, why some and not others are being released and whether Israel's punishing bombardment of the Gaza Strip puts their loved ones in danger.

Israel on Monday announced its first hostage rescue that of army Pvt. Ori Megidish. Hamas had earlier released Americans Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie, 18. Also let go were Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, along with Nurit Cooper, 79. Their husbands remain in captivity.

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Fadi Whadi

Hamas has said it would let the others go in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which has dismissed the offer.

Biden calls for humanitarian pause

US President Joe Biden has said that he thinks there should be a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war in order to get prisoners out.

Biden was speaking at a fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign when a protester interrupted him, calling for a ceasefire.

I think we need a pause, Biden said in response. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.

Foreign nationals leave Gaza

More foreign nationals prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday. At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States were in the evacuation.

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

A Palestinian carries a child casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Gaza City. Photo: Reuters

Bliken's visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan this week as Israel's war in Gaza and international criticism of it intensify, the State Department has said.

Blinken will depart Washington on Thursday and will be in Israel and Jordan on Friday.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken would once again underscore the Biden administration's support for Israel's right to defend itself but also stress the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Securing the release of hundred of Israelis and others held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, easing the transit of dual Palestinian nationals and foreigners currently in Gaza into Egypt and preventing a broader regional war from erupting will also be key agenda items, Miller said.

At the same time, Blinken wants to begin a conversation with Israel and with Jordan about an end game for the Gaza conflict once it is over, Miller said. To that end, Blinken will push Israeli officials on reining in violence being committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and will be re-stating US backing for the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, he said.

Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas' killing of roughly 1,400 Israelis on October 7.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP.)