Modi, Putin wish each other well in elections: Kremlin

Reuters
Published: January 15, 2024 07:50 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. File photo: Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk via Reuters

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing Ukraine and wishing each other well in upcoming elections, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders "expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties" and touched upon "the situation in Ukraine", according to a statement posted on the Kremlin's website.

They also wished each other success in upcoming parliamentary elections in India and a presidential poll in Russia, it said.

India has maintained its traditionally friendly ties with Russia since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, even as it has remained close to Western countries including the U.S., while occasionally criticising Moscow's military campaign.

