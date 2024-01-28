UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency

Doha/ Geneva: The United Nations (UN) officials urged countries to reconsider a pause in funding for the UN Refugee Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) on Sunday, vowing that any staff found to be involved in Hamas' attack on Israel would be punished. UN also warned that aid for some two million people in Gaza was at stake.



At least nine countries, including top donors the US and Germany, have paused funding for the UNRWA after allegations by Israel that a dozen of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the October 7 rampage.

"While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's operations," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, vowing to hold to account "any UN employee involved in acts of terror".

He said this could include criminal prosecution - a rare move within the global body since most staff enjoy functional immunity, although Guterres has the power to waive it.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, also urged countries to "reconsider their decisions before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humanitarian response." A UN investigation into the Israeli allegations is currently underway.

More than 26,000 people have been killed in Israel's military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the enclave's health ministry said. With flows of aid like food and medicine into the territory just a trickle of pre-conflict levels, deaths from preventable diseases as well as the risk of famine are growing, aid officials say.

Since the October 7 attacks, which killed 1,200 people in Israel, most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have become more reliant on the aid UNRWA provides, including about one million who have fled Israeli bombardments sheltering in its facilities.

Responding to Guterres' statement, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan called on all donor states to suspend their support and demand an in-depth investigation into "the involvement of all UNRWA employees in terror."

He added in a statement that Guterres' appeal for continued funding for the agency had "proven once again that the security of the citizens of Israel is not important for him." Observers and aid workers said the move by the donors would exacerbate hunger.