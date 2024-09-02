UK suspends 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel

London: Britain will immediately suspend 30 of its 350 arms export licences with Israel because there is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday.

Lammy said the decision to suspend the licences did not amount to a blanket ban or an arms embargo, but only involved those that could be used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Soon after the Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to Britain's ally Israel to ensure these complied with international law.

"It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law," Lammy said.

British exports amount to less than 1% of the total arms Israel receives, and Lammy told parliament the suspension would not have a material impact on Israel's security.

Among the items that will come under the suspension will be components for military aircraft including fighter jets, helicopters and drones.

"The UK continues to support Israel's right to self-defence in accordance with international law," Lammy said.

Unlike the U.S., Britain's government does not give arms directly to Israel but rather issues licences for companies to sell weapons, with input from lawyers on whether they complied with international law.