The Hague: The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, the court said on Thursday.

In their decision to grant the warrants, the ICC judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant were criminally responsible for starvation in Gaza and the persecution of Palestinians.

The warrant for Al-Masri lists charges of mass killings during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, including rape and the taking of hostages. The prosecution indicated it would continue to gather information with respect to his reported death.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20 that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the Israeli military response in Gaza.

Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza. Israel has said it killed Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in an airstrike, but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant were a "mark of shame" for the court. Israel's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, also denounced the court's move, calling it "a reward for terrorism".

Israeli and Hamas leaders have dismissed allegations that they committed war crimes.

The court does not have its own police force to carry out arrests and relies on its member states. ICC members include all European Union countries, Britain, Japan, Brazil, Australia and Canada, and in the Middle East region, the Palestinian territories and Jordan. The ICC said Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.

Reactions

Benjamin Netanyahu's office: "Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions levelled against it by ICC," the office said, calling the move antisemitic.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog: "The decision chose the side of terrorism and evil over democracy and freedom and turned the international justice system itself into a human shield for Hamas' crimes against humanity."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar: "A dark moment for the International Criminal Court," Saar said, saying the court had "lost all legitimacy" and adding that it had issued "absurd orders without authority".

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: "Israel defends its life against terrorist organizations that attacked, murdered and raped our citizens, these arrest warrants are a reward for terrorism."

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett: "The ICC arrest warrants are a mark of shame not of Israel’s leaders but of the ICC itself and its members."

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: "The International Criminal Court in The Hague shows once again that it is antisemitic through and through."

Hamas official statement: "We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders."

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim: "This is an important step on the path to justice and bringing justice to the victims, but it remains a limited and spiritual step if it is not backed practically by all countries."

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President-elect Trump, called the Court “a dangerous joke” and said it was now time for the US Senate to “act and sanction this irresponsible body."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ICC warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant are not political, and the court decision should be respected and implemented.

Dutch news agency ANP cited Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp saying the country was prepared to act on the arrest warrant against Netanyahu if needed.

France's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the French reaction to the warrants would be "in line with ICC statutes".

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the ICC rulings should be respected and implemented, adding that "Palestinians deserve justice".