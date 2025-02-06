US President Donald Trump's administration appeared to backtrack after his proposal to take over Gaza sparked uproar, with the United Nations warning against "ethnic cleansing" in the Palestinian territory.

Facing a wave of criticism from Palestinians, Arab governments and world leaders, Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any transfer of Gazans would be temporary, while the White House insisted there was no commitment to sending US troops.

Trump, however, insisted "everybody loves" the plan, which he announced to audible gasps during a White House press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Offering few details on how the United States could remove more than two million Palestinians or control the war-battered territory, Trump declared Tuesday: "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it."

Rubio said the idea "was not meant as hostile", describing it as a "generous move -- the offer to rebuild and to be in charge of the rebuilding".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said Washington would not fund Gaza's reconstruction after more than 15 months of war between US ally Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

US involvement "does not mean boots on the ground" or that "American taxpayers will be funding this effort", Leavitt said.

The United Nations warned against ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

"At its essence, the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people is about the right of Palestinians to simply live as human beings in their own land," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a speech to a UN committee that deals with the rights of Palestinians.

Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric, previewing the UN chief's speech, told reporters: "Any forced displacement of people is tantamount to ethnic cleansing."

Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt said any forced displacement of the Palestinians would be unacceptable.

"It would be a serious violation of international law, an obstacle to the two-state solution and a major destabilising force for Egypt and Jordan," the two leaders said, according to a statement from the French president's office.

Leavitt said Trump wanted Palestinians to be only "temporarily relocated" out of Gaza. "It's a demolition site right now. It's not a liveable place for any human being," she said.

Palestinian officials, Arab leaders and rights groups swiftly condemned Trump's remarks.

Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2007, rejected the proposal, branding it "racist", "aggressive" and inflammatory.

Israel's military offensive in response to Hamas's October 2023 attack has left much of Gaza reduced to rubble, including schools, hospitals and most civil infrastructure.

Rights group Human Rights Watch said the destruction of Gaza "reflects a calculated Israeli policy to make parts of the strip unlivable."

Trump's proposed plan "would move the US from being complicit in war crimes to direct perpetration of atrocities," said Lama Fakih, an HRW regional director.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for sealing a ceasefire agreement that took effect last month.

We will remain

Netanyahu, in Washington for talks on the second phase of the truce, welcomed Trump's idea, saying it could "change history".

Trump, who also suggested he might visit Gaza, appeared to imply it would not be rebuilt for Palestinians.

But Leavitt later said he had been "very clear" that he expected Egypt, Jordan and others "to accept Palestinian refugees, temporarily, so that we can rebuild their home."

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas rejected the proposal, calling it a "serious violation" of international law and insisting that "legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable".

Even before Tuesday's explosive proposal, Trump had suggested residents of Gaza should move to Egypt and Jordan. Palestinians, however, have vowed to stay on.

"They can do whatever they want, but we will remain steadfast in our homeland," said 41-year-old Gaza resident Ahmed Halasa.

For Palestinians, any attempt to push them out of Gaza recalls the "Nakba", or "catastrophe" -- the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.

Israelis in Jerusalem largely welcomed Trump's proposal, though some doubted it could be carried out.

"I really like what he said, but in my wildest dreams... it's hard for me to believe it will happen, but who knows," said 65-year-old Refael.

Egypt and Jordan have rejected any resettlement from Gaza. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for a swift reconstruction "without the Palestinians leaving".

Jordan's King Abdullah II, meeting with Abbas, rejected "any attempts" to take control of Palestinian territories and displace people.

Winning

In Washington, Netanyahu hailed Trump as Israel's "greatest friend" and praised his "willingness to think outside the box".

The Israeli premier would not rule out renewed fighting with Hamas or its regional allies, including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran.

"We will end the war by winning the war," Netanyahu said, vowing to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

He expressed confidence that a deal with Saudi Arabia to normalise relations was "going to happen".

But Riyadh said it would not formalise ties with Israel without a Palestinian state and rejected any "attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land".

The European Union stressed that "Gaza is an integral part of a future Palestinian state".

The United Arab Emirates rejected "any attempts of displacement" saying "regional stability can only be attained through the two-state solution", while Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said: "We are opposed to the forced transfer of the residents of Gaza."

The Arab League called Trump's proposal a "recipe for instability".

Israeli human rights group B'Tselem condemned Trump's plan as "deranged and reprehensible", calling it a "moral stain on all involved".

The Gaza war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory response has killed at least 47,518 people in Gaza, the majority civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.