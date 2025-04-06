Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Washington and discuss tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, among other issues, the Israeli leader's office said on Saturday.

Four Israeli officials and a White House official said previously that Netanyahu was due to meet with Trump on Monday. The impromptu in-person visit could be the first effort by a foreign leader to negotiate a deal with Trump to remove tariffs.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement the prime minister, who is visiting Hungary, would depart for Washington on Sunday.

The Trump meeting will also cover Israel-Turkey relations, Iran, Israel's efforts to free hostages in Gaza and Israel's battle against the International Criminal Court, the statement said.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, alleging responsibility for war crimes in Gaza. Trump extended the surprise invitation in a phone call on Thursday with Netanyahu when the Israeli leader raised the tariff issue, according to the Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As part of a sweeping new tariff policy announced by Trump, Israeli goods face a 17% U.S. tariff. The U.S. is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner.

An Israeli finance ministry official said on Thursday that Trump's latest tariff announcement could impact Israel's exports of machinery and medical equipment.

Israel had already moved to cancel its remaining tariffs on US imports on Tuesday. The two countries signed a free trade agreement 40 years ago and about 98% of goods from the U.S. are now tax-free.