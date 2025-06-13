In a diplomatic push to garner international support for Israel's strikes against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, among several other world leaders, his office said on Friday.

Since Thursday night, Netanyahu has held talks with global leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister Modi, according to a brief statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also scheduled to speak with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it added.

'The leaders expressed understanding of Israel’s security needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation,' the statement said, adding that Netanyahu would remain in contact with them in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also reached out to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

'So far today, I have already spoken with the foreign ministers of India, Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Paraguay, Panama, Cyprus, and the European Union,' Sa’ar was quoted as saying by Israel’s foreign ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

'In recent hours, I have focused on calls with foreign ministers around the world, detailing the Cabinet’s decisions, their rationale, and the IDF’s activities,' he said.

'This is alongside instructing Foreign Ministry officials, ambassadors, and Israeli representatives worldwide on matters related to our Hasbarah (public diplomacy) efforts,' he added.

India, meanwhile, said on Friday that it is 'deeply concerned' over the recent escalation between Iran and Israel and is 'closely monitoring' the evolving situation.

New Delhi also urged both sides to avoid further escalation.

According to international media reports, Israel has carried out strikes at multiple locations in Iran, targeting nuclear and missile sites, as well as senior military officials."