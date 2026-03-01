The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, in several Middle Eastern countries due to escalating regional tensions.

The exams have been deferred in Bahrain, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Board said in an official statement, adding that revised dates will be announced later.

CBSE also said it will convene a meeting on March 3 to assess the evolving situation, following which a decision will be taken on whether to postpone examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards. The Board has informed the Indian Ambassadors in the affected countries about its decision.

Tensions in the Middle East intensified after the United States and Israel reportedly launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, leading to airspace closures and missile exchanges across parts of the Gulf region.

The situation escalated further after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a missile strike. Iran has since vowed retaliation, with attacks reported on US and Israeli bases across the region.