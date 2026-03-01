Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted the Israeli defence ministry and military bases among other targets with a fresh wave of strikes late on Saturday.

"The Israeli army naval base in Haifa Port, the regime's warship dock in Haifa, the Ramat David air base, the regime's Ministry of War in the Hakeryat area, the Beit Shams military-industrial complex and the Ishtod military-industrial complex are among the targets during the third and fourth waves," the Guards said in a statement on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had killed seven senior Iranian officials, including the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour.

Among those killed were Ali Shamkhani, senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader, and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement, showing photographs of some of the individuals killed.

The United States and Israel launched waves of strikes Saturday against targets in Iran, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic Republic. US President Donald Trump said that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was dead, though there was no confirmation from Tehran.