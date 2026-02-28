On what seemed like a relaxed weekend, the Malayali community in the Gulf was gripped by an uneasy sense of tension on Saturday after Iran's retaliatory move following the US-Israel attack. Bahrain News Agency quoted the National Communication Centre as confirming that the Kingdom of Bahrain has been subjected to external attacks targeting sites and installations within its borders. According to the agency, the security and military authorities activated established emergency protocols.

The National Communication Centre called upon the public to exercise vigilance and to rely exclusively on official sources for information. The NCC urged all to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports in order to uphold public security and preserve national stability. It was reported that missiles had struck the US naval base, headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, in Juffair.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Latheef Kolikkal, who has been in Bahrain for the past 20 years, said that the tension is palpable. "I was around 1km away from Juffair when I saw a huge plume of smoke. Soon, my phone was flooded with alarm messages and warnings. I took a different road back to my place," said Latheef.

He said that relatives and family back in Kerala are also worried following reports of war. "This place has been generally peaceful. When you hear about war and hear explosions, naturally, there will be panic. On the way back home, I saw an unusual line of vehicles in front of the fuel stations. We hope the tension doesn't escalate," Latheef added.

According to a communication from the Ministry of Interior, the situation in the Kingdom of Bahrain is under control. "We emphasise the importance of cooperation from citizens and residents to maintain security and public order," the statement read.

A 23-year-old Malayali youth from Bangalore, who had travelled to Abu Dhabi to visit his parents, said he saw smoke overhead from his apartment in the Corniche area after hearing multiple explosions. "About an hour ago, we heard three blast-like noises at one-minute intervals. My parents and I went to the balcony and saw smoke above our apartment. I checked X to see what was happening. News reports said the UAE had intercepted missiles near the Musaffah area and Al Dhafra, where a US air base is located. According to official statements, one person of Asian nationality died after debris fell during the interception. For nearly an hour, we have been hearing intermittent boom sounds," he said.

"About 10 minutes ago, there were also reports of explosions near the airport. I was supposed to catch a flight to India today, but Akasa Air issued an official statement saying, ‘Due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Jeddah have been suspended for February 28, 2026.' So now I will wait and see how the situation unfolds," he added.

Meanwhile, Malayalis living in Al Mushrif, Umm Al Emarat Park and near St Joseph's Church in Abu Dhabi said they heard two to three explosions. However, as they are about 35 kilometres away from where the incident reportedly occurred, they could not see any smoke. Schools near the air base received alerts, and students were sent back to their residences on school buses. “We are alert, but so far we haven't received any specific advisories. We are waiting for further instructions,” one resident said.

The residents in Qatar have been alarmed over the attack. Jimsha (name changed on request) was at her office in Doha, Qatar, when she first came across reports of the Iran–Israel conflict around noon GMT. Shortly afterwards, she and her colleagues — many of them from Kerala — received official alerts advising residents to remain cautious.

"We had already seen videos of attacks from other parts of the United Arab Emirates. Soon after, warning messages appeared simultaneously on our phones. That created some panic, though we tried to stay calm initially," she said.

The situation escalated quickly. "We then began hearing the sounds of airstrikes near US military installations in Qatar. My office is on the first floor of the building, so we stepped outside immediately. Thick smoke could be seen rising in the distance," she says.

Jimsha notes that Qatar's small geographical size heightens the sense of vulnerability. "Any explosion anywhere in the country can be heard or felt across large areas," she explains. Soon after the blasts, another high-alert message instructed residents to stay indoors strictly. "That was when we realised the situation was becoming serious," she adds.

Her company immediately contacted employees who were out on work assignments and asked them to return. Jimsha's husband, who had stepped out for a shoot, also headed back.

"I had just reached my location when the strikes began. We started hearing loud sounds, and on receiving instructions, we turned back immediately," he recounted. "On the way, we saw plumes of smoke overhead. Emergency traffic restrictions had been imposed and signal timings were changing rapidly, but we managed to reach home safely." He later added that authorities announced many of the incoming missiles had been intercepted.

Jimsha said the blasts were initially marked by sound and smoke, but one of the later strikes also caused tremors. "For now, we have enough food with us, and we will be breaking our Ramadan fast in the evening. We hope the situation will stabilise by tonight," she said

Her parents and brother live in Abu Dhabi. "I called them as soon as I saw the news. They said they could hear the sounds as well, but since the military facility is some distance away, they couldn't see the strikes," she added.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that Kuwait Airways has postponed all arrivals and departures at Kuwait International Airport due to current regional developments, citing the safety of passengers and aircraft as a priority.