KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Thursday urged senior Congress leaders to refrain from speculating about the Chief Ministerial candidate from the party, pointing out that this was not the right time for such discussions.

Speaking to the media, Joseph said the party always followed a clear process to choose its Chief Minister if it came to power. “Let the results come on May 4. There is a clear process within the party to decide the Chief Minister after that,” he said, adding that the high command would have the final say.

He also criticised what he called 'fake campaigns' on social media targeting the party and fuelling unnecessary debate over the CM post. “The party will make its decisions known at the appropriate time,” he said.

Responding to senior leader K Sudhakaran’s recent praise of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, seen by many as a hint at a possible chief ministerial candidate, Joseph said leaders should express their views in the appropriate forums within the party.

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“The high command will provide space for senior leaders to share their opinions,” he added.

Sudhakaran, in a recent Facebook post, had lauded Venugopal’s organisational strength and growing influence in Kerala politics. He said Venugopal had the potential to follow in the footsteps of Congress stalwarts such as K Karunakaran, A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and Vayalar Ravi, who shaped the state’s political trajectory.

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The post has since fuelled speculation within the party over its chief ministerial face. Sudhakaran had earlier backed Ramesh Chennithala for the post. The Kannur MP had also expressed interest in contesting the upcoming Assembly elections but was reportedly advised against it by the party’s central leadership.