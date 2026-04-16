Kannur: Protests intensified in Kannur over the death of BDS student Nithin Raj, with students of Kannur Dental College staging an agitation on campus and DYFI workers marching to a clinic owned by the prime accused, leading to clashes with police.

Students of the dental college launched a protest on Thursday alleging that Raj was subjected to caste-based harassment by faculty members. Meanwhile, DYFI activists marched to Dr Dilna’s Dental Clinic in Edakkad, owned by Dr M K Ram, the Head of the Dental Anatomy Department and a key accused in the case.

During the protest, DYFI workers climbed atop the clinic using a ladder despite police presence, installed the organisation's flags, and put up banners declaring that “DYFI has shut down the caste-based discriminator’s clinic”. The protesters also tore down the clinic’s signage and clashed with police personnel deployed at the site.

At the college, students from all batches, except those appearing for university examinations, took out a march and held a dharna in front of the campus at Anjarakandy.

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They also announced a symbolic boycott of white coats until justice is delivered and action is taken against those responsible.

Nithin Raj R L (22), a first-year BDS student, was found critically injured near the medical college block after a fall from a building on April 10. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

Student representatives said the college management has failed to address key concerns even days after the incident and that a petition listing their demands would be submitted soon.

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Among their demands is the removal of M K Ram from the college. They also sought action against other staff allegedly involved in the incident.

Students further alleged a lack of transparency in the functioning of the institution, claiming they were unaware of the composition of the college management. They said the students’ union has limited scope due to lack of support from authorities.

Calling for a fair and transparent inquiry, the students said they would continue their protest until their demands are met. They added that the agitation is being conducted in a restrained manner in view of ongoing university examinations.

“Until our concerns are addressed, we will not wear the white coat. If patients are to be taken care of, our issues must be addressed first,” they said.

Apart from the police case, separate inquiries have been initiated by the Kerala SC/ST Commission, Kerala State Human Rights Commission, Kerala State Youth Commission and the Medical Education Department. Meanwhile, the two accused faculty members, M K Ram and Dr Sangeetha, remain untraced.