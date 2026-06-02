Kochi: Two young women were allegedly assaulted, and one of their mobile phones was destroyed after they confronted a group of youths over an eve-teasing incident and verbal abuse on Chakkalappadam Road in Kaloor in Kochi during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Ernakulam Town North police, the incident occurred around 4 am when the women, friends who reportedly worked part-time jobs in the city, were returning to their rented accommodation after completing their shifts.

According to the victims' friends, they encountered a group of eight people – six men and two women – gathered along the roadside. The group allegedly began passing sexually coloured remarks and using vulgar language as the women walked past. The women initially ignored the comments and attempted to leave the area.

“They were on their way back to their hostel after work. As they continued walking, ignoring the comment, the group began shouting more obscene remarks at them. One of the women in the group then called them back and asked them to come and speak. When they returned, members of the group approached them and continued verbally abusing them," Abhinav, a friend of the victim, told the media.

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The situation escalated when one of the victims attempted to record the harassment on her mobile phone. According to Abhinav, members of the group tried to prevent her from filming, grabbed her hand, twisted it and attempted to snatch the device. They then allegedly threw the phone onto the road several times, smashing it beyond use.

The woman was reportedly attacked when she bent down to retrieve the damaged phone. “They grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head on the ground and dragged her by her legs. While she was lying on the road, several members of the group repeatedly kicked her. She suffered injuries below her neck and on the side of her body and is experiencing severe pain from the assault,” Abhinav said.

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Both of them later alerted the North police and filed a complaint. Police sources said that one of the victims sustained injuries and was rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her friend also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The Ernakulam Town North Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

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The police said a case has been registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. More sections are likely to be slapped based on further investigations.

“The accused persons are still unidentified. We have registered a case, and the investigation is progressing. CCTV footage from the area is being examined,” a police officer said.

According to the victims’ friend, the two women regularly used the route while returning from work at that hour, but had never previously seen the group in the locality.

The police have launched a search for the suspects, who are believed to be local residents. The investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, friends of the victims alleged that one of the police officers made remarks that amounted to moral policing, questioning why the women were out at such an early hour and commenting on what he described as their "inappropriate" attire. The police, however, denied the allegation, stating that no such complaint had been formally received. Officers added that the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken if it is found that any policeman had made such remarks.