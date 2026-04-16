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Kottayam

  • DC Kizhakemuri Edathil Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Art Exhibition - "Beyond Mirrors and Walls" - 10:00 am.
  • Chalakkunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of Paintings by Moppasang Valan - 9:00 am.

Ernakulam

  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Musical performance – 6:00 pm

Kozhikode

  • Town Hall: Sunrise Music Night, led by the Sunrise Music Club. 5:30 pm.

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