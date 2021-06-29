Travel rules for Indians to visit popular destinations

Hello, I am Gopika and welcome to Onmanorama. The travel status of individual countries can change suddenly and we know it can be hard to get proper updates accordingly. That's why we're getting you the information you need to consider when planning your next trip. Here, I will explain the various travel rules in popular destinations.

Let's start with New Zealand. Travel to New Zealand remains strictly controlled to reduce the risk from COVID-19. Brazil, India, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea have been designated very high risk countries. Only New Zealand citizens and their immediate family members travelling from high risk countries are eligible for entry to New Zealand.

Other travellers, including New Zealand residents, can enter only if they spend 14 days outside a very high risk country before their arrival here.

Now we have the United States where travellers particularly Indians are concerned to know the rules there. India has been added to the list of countries where US has restricted travel. Only US citizens, legal permanent residents, and foreign nationals holding valid US visas has the eligibility to travel from India to US. If any Indian national is holding any type of valid US visa, it would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter USA with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger. And there's a mandatory quarantine duration for Indians: 7 days (with on-arrival test) & 10 days (without on-arrival test)

Now Europe is opening up to visitors after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions.

If you're vaccinated, visit France. But only if you got one of the four EU-approved vaccines: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

That works for Americans as long as they can produce official proof of vaccination but not for large swaths of the world like China and Russia where other vaccines are used.

Tourists are banned from 16 countries on a red list that includes India, South Africa and Brazil.

Non-vaccinated visitors from orange list countries including the U.S. and Britain can't come for tourism either, only for specific, imperative reasons.

When it comes to Italy, it is now allowing tourists from the United States, Canada and Japan to enter if they meet the prerequisites for a European Union travel certificate.

Those include full vaccination, documented recovery from COVID-19 in the last six months or a negative swab test performed 48 hours before arrival in Italy.

Tourists who are flying from or have been in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the past 14 days are banned.

Tourism-reliant Greece started opening to American travellers back in April, and now visitors from China, Britain and more than 20 other countries are also allowed to visit for non-essential travel. Indians should carry the vaccination documents if the 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been taken.

If not, it is mandatory to carry the negative COVID-19 test result not older than 3 days of arrival.



Spain kicked off its summer tourism season by welcoming vaccinated visitors from the US and most countries, as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected.

Americans and most other non-Europeans need an official vaccine certificate by a health authority.

Arrivals from Brazil, South Africa and India are banned at the moment because of high infection rates there, and non-vaccinated Americans and many other non-EU nationalities cannot come to Spain for tourism for now.



Now, Britain has a traffic-light system for assessing countries by risk, and the US along with most European nations is on the amber list, meaning everyone arriving has to self-isolate at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days.

People arriving from red list countries including India and Brazil must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.