YuppTV to live stream IPL 2020 in 10 territories

YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for a total of 60 matches. The streaming platform will telecast the matches live across more than 10 territories.

YuppTV is going to live stream IPL 2020 in Australia, Continental Europe, Malaysia, South East Asia (except Singapore), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Central & South America.

“Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved cricketing tournament in the country. Amidst the (COVID-19) lockdown, it will lead to a new sensation, optimism, and craze in the viewers. The live experience of the IPL, dedicated technology viewing experience and instant virtual experience will enhance this year’s tournament for fans, albeit from the safety of their homes instead of crowded stadiums. The rights will also help YuppTV witness skyrocketing viewership,” said Uday Reddy, founder & CEO of YuppTV.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com/cricket/ipl-2020/live-streaming for more details.