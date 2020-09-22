Tendulkar, Gambhir heap praise on Sanju Samson

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on Sanju Samson after the Kerala star's stunning 32-ball 74 for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Tuesday.

Sanju smashed nine sixes and a four in his brilliant knock. The 24-year-old raised his fifty off just 19 balls before falling to Lungi Ngidi.

“Clean striking by @IamSanjuSamson. They were all proper cricketing shots and not slogs,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Gambhir had rated Sanju as the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country during the 2019 IPL ahead of the ICC World Cup. Gambhir went a step further after Sanju's exploits against CSK in Sharjah. “Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen (sic) in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?,” tweeted Gambhir who is also a Lok Sabha MP.

"It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms," added Gambhir.

Sanju, who made a return to the Indian T20 team last season, has so far played only four T20 Internationals.