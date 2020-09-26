CSK batsmen need to have 'glucose': Sehwag

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen have not been able to play freely and score quickly so far in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition and thus they need to have "glucose" to add intensity to their game.



"Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne. (CSK batsmen are not getting going. They need to have glucose when they come out to bat in the next match)," Sehwag tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, the M S Dhoni-led side suffered its second defeat of the tournament, losing by 44 runs to Delhi Capitals. Chasing 176, the Men in Yellow could only muster 131/7 in their allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



After the conclusion of the match, Dhoni also admitted his side was lacking steam in the batting department.



"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out," the 39-year-old said after the match.



CSK have a six-day break before their next outing and the skipper said that the imminent return of Ambati Rayudu for their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad would help their team balance.



"The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance," said Dhoni.