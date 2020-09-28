IPL 2020: Tewatia keeps faith and delivers at the crunch

The biggest demon for an individual is self-doubt. It holds true even more for a sportsperson, with all the competition and intense scrutiny. The key is to never give up and keep believing that it's just a matter of time before your turn comes up. And when the opportunity presents itself, grab it with both hands. Rahul Tewatia did just that at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Tewatia played the innings of his life against his former team Kings XI Punjab. “Keep the faith. The most amazing things in life tend to happen right at the moment you're about to give up hope,” he had tweeted in 2017.

It turned out to be prophetic for the 27-year-old from Haryana.



The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder, who was promoted to No. 4, played a match-winning 53 off just 31 balls in the biggest successful chase in IPL history. The left-hander struggled in the early part of his innings, especially against leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. His partner Sanju Samson, who was in imperious form, even refused a single considering Tewatia's woes. And when Sanju fell, it seemed curtains for Royals and the move to send Tewatia up the order had apparently backfired.



But it all changed in the very next over. With Royals needing 51 off the final three overs, Tewatia launched a stunning assault on Sheldon Cottrell. The West Indian left-arm pacer was smashed for five sixes as Royals turned it around.



Tewatia struck seven sixes in his blazing knock as Royals overhauled the target of 224 by four wickets with three balls to spare.



One hopes it's just the beginning of greater things for the gritty player.

