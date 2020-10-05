IPL 2020: Fantasy league tips for RCB-DC clash

Heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in the IPL on Monday. Both sides have won three games each and lost one. Here is Onmanorama's tips for the fantasy league picks for the game in Dubai.

Batsmen



1. Virat Kohli



The RCB captain regained form with an unbeaten 72 in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli will be keen to continue in the same vein against Delhi.



2. Devdutt Padikkal



The young opener has been in great form in IPL 2020. The left-hander has notched up three fifties in four games.



3. Shreyas Iyer



The Delhi skipper was in belligerent mood in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing an unbeaten 88 off just 38 balls.



4. Shikhar Dhawan



The senior opener has not really got going this season for Delhi. But the left-hander is due for a big one and today could just be Dhawan's day.



Wicketkeeper



1. AB de Villiers



It's tough to look beyond ABD even though Delhi has Rishabh Pant in their ranks. The South African great has been in explosive form for RCB and he's safe as a bank behind the stumps.



All-rounders



1. Marcus Stoinis



The Australian has proved his worth for Delhi. He can play the big shots down the order and is useful with his canny medium-pace bowling.



2. Shivam Dube

Dube can play the big hits at will and has been in good form for RCB. He can also pick up the odd wicket with his medium-pace bowling.

Bowlers



1. Kagiso Rabada



The South African pace spearhead has been miserly with the ball. He had a rare off day against KKR in the previous game, but one can bank on KG to come good.



2. Anrich Nortje



Rabada's new-ball partner has got good pace and he is equally effective at the death. Nortje bowled a terrific penultimate over to turn the tide in Delhi's favour when KKR almost pulled off a stunning chase the other day.



3. Yuzvendra Chahal



The crafty leggie has been Kohli's go-to bowler. He has kept it tight and picked up wickets as well. Chahal has won two man-of-the-match awards this season.



4. Navdeep Saini



The pacer has grown in stature. He's genuinely quick and is a wicket-taker.



Wild cards



1. Harshal Patel



The Delhi pacer made a big impression in his first appearance this season against KKR.

2. Washington Sundar



The RCB offie is tough to get away in the powerplay and he could pick up the odd-wicket.