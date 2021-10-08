IPL 2021: Capitals post 164/5 against Royal Challengers

PTI
Published: October 08, 2021 07:26 PM IST Updated: October 08, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan (in pic) and Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi Capitals a solid first-wicket stand of 88 runs. Photo: Twitter @IPL

Dubai: Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

 

Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.
 

RELATED ARTICLES

Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls.

 

Earlier, Royal Challengers' captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl.  

 

RCB were unchanged for the game as were Delhi Capitals from their last match against Chennai Super Kings.

 

Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, K S Bharat, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Md Siraj.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout