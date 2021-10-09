Photo of Yediyurappa watching DC-RCB IPL match goes viral

The photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa watching the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has gone viral on the social media.



Yediyurappa, who is in his home town Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, watched the thriller on LCD screen sitting in his car.



Yediyurappa keenly watched the nerve-racking match where Virat Kohli's RCB pulled off a last-ball win to finish off their league matches on a winning note on Friday.



Yediyurappa was engrossed in the match even as the people stood outside his car to welcome him.



Cricket fans have appreciated the spirit of veteran BJP leader who made time to watch the match even as he is very busy with political activities in the state.