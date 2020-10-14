Dhoni fumes, umpire Reiffel changes mind on wide call

M S Dhoni has been nicknamed Captain Cool for his rare ability to keep his composure during pressure situations. However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has not been exactly Mr Cool in the Indian Premier League.

He was fined last year for entering the ground after the umpire failed to call a no-ball in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni was in the news again on Tuesday night after he expressed his displeasure when umpire Paul Reiffel was about to call a wide in the penultimate over bowled by Shardul Thakur in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The former Australian player-turned-umpire had called a wide off the previous ball. With pressure mounting, Thakur delivered a ball to Rashid Khan which went past the tramline for wide. And just as the umpire was about to signal a wide, Dhoni stretched his arms to indicate his displeasure. Seeing it, Reiffel deemed it a fair delivery. Naturally, the decision upset SRH captain David Warner.

Earlier, Dhoni had given Karn Sharma a piece of his mind after the leggie failed to bowl to his field.

CSK went on to win the match by 20 runs to keep their hopes alive.