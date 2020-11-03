Rohit returns for Mumbai Indians despite Ganguly, Shastri sound note of caution

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's fitness has been a topic of hot debate ever since he was left out of the Indian team for the Australian tour. The senior opener had suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing IPL. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had warned against the right-hander rushing back and aggravating the injury. And on Tuesday, their fears came true as Rohit returned to lead Mumbai in an inconsequential fixture for the defending champions against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit's return lasted only seven balls as he was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma for four.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly wanted Rohit to tread cautiously while deciding on competing in the play-offs. Mumbai are scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier on Thursday.



Ganguly said that the board will do everything possible to get an "asset like Rohit" back in the park as that's their job.

"Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him. He is the vice-captain of the national (limited-overs) team," Ganguly told PTI.



"We will have to assess him. I don't know (when he can come back). He hasn't played so far since the time he has got injured. We want him to recover. It's the BCCI's job to get their best players on the park. If he recovers, he plays," said the former captain.



When asked about the videos put out by Mumbai Indians where Rohit was seen batting at the nets, Ganguly sounded a note of caution for the senior player.



"Yeah, you don't want him to get injured again. He has a hamstring tear and it will get ruptured again. It will then get longer for him to come back. But yes, there are people working with him.



"The Mumbai Indians physio is working with him. The Indian physio (Nitin Patel) is there. Rohit himself knows that he has got a long career ahead and its not just this IPL or next series for him.



"I am sure he is mature enough to do what is best for him," said the man, who played 424 international matches for India.



For someone who has played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, Ganguly feels that what looks good during training might not hold up in a match situation.



"...I can tell you that things you do easily at the practice might be a bit of struggle during match situation. The muscles react differently to pressure situations."

'In danger of injuring himself again'

Shastri had revealed that Roht's medical report stated that "he could be in danger of injuring himself again" and advised him not to rush his comeback.

Shastri said the call not to include Rohit in the Indian squad was taken by the selectors after going through his medical report.

"It's being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don't get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business.

"I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again," Shastri had told 'Times Now'.

Well, it is clear the BCCI and Mumbai Indians are reading the situation differently.

(With inputs from PTI)



