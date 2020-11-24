Team India to sport retro jersey in Australia

Sydney: Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India's new jersey which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia.



"New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go," wrote Dhawan along with a picture of himself sporting the jersey on his social media handles.



The 'retro' theme shirt, worn by Team India in the 1992 World Cup, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue colour that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League.



MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with the BCCI, the announcement of which was made on November 17 by the Indian cricket board.



The Australian team will also be wearing an indigenous jersey for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India beginning December 4, after the completion of three-match ODI series.



The three-match ODI series will be played at the SCG (November 27, 29) and the Manuka Oval (December 2), followed by the three-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).



After that the two teams will compete against each other in the four-match Test series beginning December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.