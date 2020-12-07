Not quick enough like Dhoni, jokes Wade | Video

Sydney: Matthew Wade acknowledged jokingly during the second T20I between India and Australia on Sunday that he does not possess the lightning-fast reflexes of former India captain M S Dhoni behind the stumps.



Wade, who stood in for the injured Aaron Finch as Australia's captain in the match, missed a difficult chance to stump Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan off spinner Mitchell Swepson in the ninth over at the Sydney Cricket Ground. "Not Dhoni. Not quick enough like Dhoni," Wade could be heard telling over the stump-mic to Dhawan after which the pair laughed.

Apart from being widely rated as one of the most succesfull limited overs captains of all-time, Dhoni was also known for his reflexes as a wicketkeeper. The 39-year-old World Cup-winner retired from international cricket in August.



Dhawan on Sunday went on to score a 36-ball 52 as India chased down a target of 195 to win the match by six wickets. They also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, thus sealing their first T20I series win over Australia since 2016.