Brisbane Test: India lose openers in reply to Australia's 369

Brisbane: India were 62/2 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369 at tea on the second day of fourth and final Test here on Saturday.



India lost the in-form Shubhman Gill (7) before vice-captain Rohit Sharma (44) threw his wicket away.



Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (2) were at the crease when the break was taken.



The hosts added 95 runs to their overnight total in the extended opening session after resuming at 274/5.



The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India.



Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell in the first session.



Marnus Labuschagne had struck a century on the opening day for Australia.

India's rookie bowling line-up put up a lion-hearted effort to bowl out Australia for 369, effecting a mini lower-middle-order collapse.



For an attack as thin on experience as India, the effort in adverse times can only be commended. India lost five main bowlers through the three Test matches and were forced to hand Test debuts to Natarajan and Sundar.



Going by statistics, Australia have never lost a Test match at the Gabba after scoring 350 in the first innings.



Resuming at 274/5, Tim Paine (50) and Cameron Green (47) extended their stand to 98 before the home team encountered a mini-collapse.



Thakur bowled a fuller delivery that shaped away and Paine's lazy drive without going to the pitch of the delivery saw Rohit take a regulation catch at the second slip.



Paine was just getting into the groove with some good drives when Thakur provided the breakthrough.



With the partnership broken, Green probably lost his concentration as he played for the turn to an angle delivery from Sundar which straightened after pitching and breached through his defences.



Pat Cummins (2) was adjudged leg before as he yorked himself to a fuller delivery from Thakur as Australia slumped from 311/5 to 315/8.



However, Starc and Lyon, playing his 100th Test match, started throwing their bats and Thakur, getting a touch greedy started bowling short which wasn't as ineffective as it would be for bowlers with pace above 140 clicks.



It was Sundar, who bowled Lyon round his legs to get his third scalp and Natarajan finished it off by knocking Josh Hazlewood's off-stump.