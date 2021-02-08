Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-Day Championship to be held at Bengaluru from February 13.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod has been named his deputy.

Pacer S Sreesanth is also part of the 20-member team. Robin Uthappa and Jalaj Saxena are the two outstation players in the squad.

Kerala are placed in Elite Group C which also consists of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Railways and Bihar.



Team India player Sanju Samson had led Kerala in last month's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 Championship. Kerala failed to progress to the knockout stage.



The team: Sachin Baby (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod (vice-capt & wk), Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan. Sijomon Joseph, Midun S, Basil N P, Arun M, M D Nidheesh, Sreeroop M P, S Sreesanth, Fanooz F, Rojith K G.

