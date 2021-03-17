Mumbai women win one-day match in just four balls

Indore: Mumbai bundled out minnows Nagaland for a paltry 17 in the ongoing Women's Senior One-Day Trophy and then chased down the target in just four balls without any loss at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

Mumbai skipper and medium-pacer Sayali Satghare (7/5 in 8.4 overs) wreaked havoc with the ball in the league match.



Nagaland's decision to bat first backfired as they were scuttled out for 17, with Satghare, who also bowled four maiden overs, doing the bulk of the damage.



Nagaland's Kikayangla, Jyoti, skipper Sentilemla and Elina -- the first four batters -- returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.



No Nagaland batter could manager a double digit score with Sariba (9), who walked in at No. 7, being the top-scorer.



Satghare was superbly aided by S Thakor (1/0) and M Dakshini (2/12) as Mumbai put up a dominant show.



Mumbai openers Esha Oza and Vrushali Bhagat then knocked off the target in just four balls.



Brief scores: Nagaland 17 in 17.4 overs lost to Mumbai 20/0 0.4 overs.