Suryakumar Yadav signals arrival with 'calypso shot'

Ahmedabad: Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav had waited a long time to break into the Indian squad. The 30-year-old made his debut in the second Twenty20 International against England on Sunday. However, he did not get a chance to bat as India won the match by seven wickets.

He was dropped from the playing eleven for the next game. But an injury to Ishan Kishan forced the Indian team management to include him in the line-up for the fourth T20I on Thursday.

Suryakumar, who walked into bat at No. 3 after the fall of opener Rohit Sharma, smashed the first ball he faced in international cricket for a six. The one-legged pull off Jofra Archer would have done any Caribbean batsman proud. The 'calypso shot' was a reminder to all that he's ready for international cricket.