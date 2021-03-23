Sreesanth delighted for Sijomon | Video

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth was all praise for KCA Royals captain Sijomon Joseph after the all-rounder led his team to triumph in the inaugural edition of the KCA President's Cup T20 tournament. Royals beat KCA Eagles by six wickets in the final at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Tuesday.

“Well done, boy. Well done, Sijomon. Super, captain. Really happy for you. God bless. Keep working hard. Be the same way, bro. Sijo, keep going strong,” said Sreesanth in a congratulatory video to the 23-year-old from Kidangoor near Pala.

“Sreebhai had told me during the Vijay Hazare Trophy that I will lead the side to title in President's Cup. I have always enjoyed responsibilities. I am really thankful to Sreebhai for his encouraging words and wishes. It means a lot to me,” Sijomon told Onmanorama.