Sachin Tendulkar leaves hospital after treatment for COVID-19

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar has returned home from the hospital and thanked the medical staff that treated him for COVID-19.

The former India batsman, who is the only one in the world to score 100 international centuries, was admitted to hospital last week after testing positive for the virus.



"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," Tendulkar said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.



"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances," he added.



The 47-year-old Tendulkar, who has scored a record 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs, had recently participated in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.

Former Indian players Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath, who all had participated in the tournament played by former cricketers from around the world, also tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.