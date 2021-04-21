IPL 2021: SRH bowl out Punjab Kings for 120

Published: April 21, 2021 03:35 PM IST Updated: April 21, 2021 05:33 PM IST

Chennai: Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL game here on Wednesday.

Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shone as Sunrisers dished out a disciplined bowling effort to bowl out Punjab, who never got going in their innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers, who are desperate for a win following three successive losses.

Mayank Agarwal (22 off 25) and Shahrukh Khan (22 off 17) were the top run-getters for Punjab, who have won just one out of their three matches.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 120 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahrukh Khan 22; Khaleel Ahmed 3/21).

