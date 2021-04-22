Pant or Sanju? Laxman reveals his choice for T20 World Cup

Former Indian batsman V V S Laxman has joined the debate regarding who should be India's first choice wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup at home in October-November.



"India is spoilt for choices. The way Sanju Samson has batted, kept and led Rajasthan Royals (in ongoing IPL), even though he did not have too much of experience (in captaining) a side.



"Then there's Ishan Kishan. K L Rahul has done well whenever he got the gloves, and batted either top of the order or in the middle. But somehow I just feel Rishabh Pant is the player whom you should pick for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot. I will definitely go for Pant," said Laxman.



"Not only that he's really improved and impressed everyone with his keeping abilities, but as a left-handed batsman, he's someone who can take away the game from any opposition in any situation in the middle overs," he added.



The 23-year-old Pant, who is currently leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL, has played a major role in India's Test series wins against Australia and England with some match-winning knocks earlier this year.