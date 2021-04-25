IPL 2021: Jadeja's all-round show helps CSK end RCB's unbeaten run

Mumbai: The irrepressible Ravindra Jadeja blasted an IPL record-equalling 36 runs in one over and then grabbed three big wickets in an outstanding all-round display as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs here on Sunday.



Jadeja pummelled an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls and lifted CSK to 191/4 after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bat in a top-of-the-table clash.



Then, with his slow-left arm spin bowling, the star all-rounder picked up the important wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to derail RCB's run chase on a sluggish Wankhede pitch.



After a cracking start that saw them cross 50 in five overs, RCB were stopped at 122/9 in 20 overs. The immensely-talented Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with a blazing 34 off just 15 balls.



Veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2/16) picked up two wickets for CSK.



Jadeja began the final over of CSK innings by clobbering four consecutive sixes off Harshal Patel before adding another off the fifth ball.



He smashed the last ball over square leg for four as Harshal, who had figures of 3/14 going into the final over, finished with 4-0-51-3. His final over included a no-ball and leaked 37 runs.





Jadeja, batting at No.5, was yet to open his account when he was dropped by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar.



Playing for RCB, Chris Gayle had also scored 37 runs, against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the 2011 edition, the bowler being Prasanth Parameswaran on that occasion.



The left-handed Jadeja made full use of the reprieve to ruin what was turning out to be an excellent outing for purple cap holder Harshal, with his brutal last over onslaught.



Jadeja's assault came after the RCB bowlers -- Harshal and Mohammad Siraj (0/32) -- had kept CSK in check.



A second straight half-century for Faf du Plessis (50 off 41 balls) propelled CSK before Harshal delivered a double blow for RCB in the 14th over, getting rid of Suresh Raina (24) and the former South African captain off successive deliveries.



Raina belted three sixes during his 18-ball knock which gave CSK the move-on after the openers had set up a good platform with a 74-run partnership.



Ambati Rayudu, who came in at No.4, hit a huge six in his 14 and looked good for more before he holed out off Harshal's bowling a few deliveries after appearing to have hurt himself while stretching to get back to the crease.



Batting first, Gaikwad and du Plessis never let go of a scoring opportunity and put away the bad deliveries. Gaikwad, who began slowly, caught up with the South African veteran with some superb shots.



The CSK openers raced to 51 in six overs with du Plessis and Gaikwad matching each other shot for shot. The RCB pacers -- Kyle Jamieson and Siraj -- could not make much of an impression.



Yuzvendra Chahal, introduced in the fourth over, too could not make an immediate impact.



Chahal, though, managed to break the opening partnership in the 10th over by getting Gaikwad to miscue an attempted big shot which was caught by Jamieson.