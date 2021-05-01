Photo of 'bodybuilders' Gayle and Chahal goes viral

A photo of Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal posing shirtless after the IPL game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday night has gone viral. The image was clicked by RCB's Kerala player Sachin Baby.

The threes are good friends and were part of the RCB team which finished runners-up in the 2016 IPL.

Gayle scored a breezy 46 off 24 balls as PBKS scored 179/5 after being put in to bat by Virat Kohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They went on to win the tie by a comfortable margin of 34 runs.

PBKS took a dig at RCB by tweeting the image of the burly Gayle and rather thin Chahal with the caption “If we have to summarize #PBKSvRCB.”

Leggie Chahal has struggled to pick up wickets this season, while middle order batsman Sachin has not played a single game so far.