The Board of Control for Cricket in India has come up with Team India's match kit for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture on Twitter with the team sweater for the final.



The summit clash would take place in Southampton, England, from June 18.

The Indian players are currently in quarantine in Mumbai.

If the WTC final ends in a draw or tie, both India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners.