Ashwin tweets Anniyan dialogue to take a dig at Manjrekar

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a cheeky response to Sanjay Manjrekar's 'all-time great' theory by tweeting a dialogue from Vikarm’s blockbuster Anniyan.



Manjrekar had earlier commented that Ashwin isn't an 'all-time great' as he hasn't done well in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Manjrekar had explained what makes a player an 'all-time great’.

Ashwin, who is a movie buff and is also known for his witty remarks, took a dig at Manjrekar by tweeting a dialogue from Anniyan directed by Shankar: "Apdi Solladha Da Chaari, Manasellam Valikirdhu (Don't say things like that, it hurts)."