Sachin donates blood on World Blood Donor Day, urges fans to follow suit

Mumbai: Former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar on Monday donated blood to mark the 'World Blood Donor Day'.

The legendary former batsman also urged citizens to come forward and take part in voluntary blood donation.

"We all have the power to save a life. Let's use it," he tweeted.

Tendulkar, who went for the blood donation along with his team, highlighted the value of blood in treating many medical conditions, and how the timely availability of safe blood for transfusion plays a vital role in saving human lives.

In a video posted on his social media handles, Tendulkar also spoke about his personal experience of a close relative in need of blood a few months back.

Tendulkar said the incident inspired him to donate blood.