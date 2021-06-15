How India have fared in ICC events finals in England

India take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship at Southampton on Friday. India last won an ICC event in 2013 when M S Dhoni's men pipped England in the final of the Champions Trophy.

As Virat Kohli & Co. aim to end India's title drought in major events here is a look at how the Indians have fared in the finals of big tournaments in England.

1983 World Cup



Kapil Dev's India stunned the all-conquering West Indies by 43 runs to cap a remarkable campaign. Put in to bat, India folded up for a modest 183 in 54.4 overs at the Lord's. However, the Indian medium-pacers led by Madan Lal chipped away at the wickets and bowled out the Caribbeans for just 140 to script a sensational win. Madan picked up 3/31, while man-of-the-match Mohinder Amarnath claimed 3/12.



2013 Champions Trophy



The Men in Blue kept their nerve in the final reduced to 20-overs-a-side after rain played spoilsport at Birmingham. Put in to bat, India ended up with 129/7. Kohli top-scored with 43, while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with an unbeaten 33.



England appeared to be in control at 110/4 in the 18th over before Ishant Sharma dismissed Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara off consecutive delivers to turn the tide in India's favour. England fell short by five runs as offie R Ashwin gave away only nine in the final over.

2017 Champions Trophy



India were the favourites going into the final against Pakistan at the Oval. Kohli's men had thumped the arch-rivals by 124 runs via D/L method in the group stage. But on the big day it was Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan which came out on top.



Kohli's decision to bowl on winning the toss backfired as Pakistan amassed 338/4. Opener Fakhar Zaman made the most of an early reprieve, when he was caught behind off a no-ball by Jasprit Bumrah, to smash 114 off 106 balls.

Then it was the turn of Mohammad Amir (3/16) as the left-arm pacer blew away the Indian top order. India were bundled out for 158 as Pakistan triumphed by 180 runs in a one-sided final.