ICC announces WTC 2023 fixtures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) to be run from 2021 to 2023.

New Zealand beat India in the final of the inaugural edition of the WTC last month at Southampton.

India will play Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia at home while they will take on Bangladesh, South Africa and England in away series in the next WTC cycle.

The five-match series between England and India starting next month marks the beginning of the second edition.

Each match of the upcoming WTC will be contested for the same number of points – 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie, moving away from the previous system where the same number of points were allocated to each series, divided across the number of matches played.